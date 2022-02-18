Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $16,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
