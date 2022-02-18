Insider Selling: Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director Sells $33,600,000.00 in Stock

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HLLY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
