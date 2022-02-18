Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $62,460.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

