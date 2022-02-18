Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NV5 Global alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $105.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.