Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$18,683.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,580,755.93.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$16,487.31.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.70. 43,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.85. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.