Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $727,180.91.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00.

PGNY opened at $38.71 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

