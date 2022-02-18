Insider Selling: Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £315,196.91 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.76), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($426,518.15).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,241 ($30.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,297.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,249.02. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.17). The company has a market capitalization of £43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

Get Relx alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.12) to GBX 2,330 ($31.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.78) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($35.25) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,398 ($32.45).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.