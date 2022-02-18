Insider Selling: Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £315,196.91 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.76), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($426,518.15).
Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,241 ($30.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,297.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,249.02. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.17). The company has a market capitalization of £43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
