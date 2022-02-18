Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$2,837,806.56 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,136,100.10.

SAP stock opened at C$30.87 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.34. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

