Insider Selling: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Sells 5,959 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $95.61.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.