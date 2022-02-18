Insider Selling: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 304 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,040.00.

Shares of UGRO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million and a P/E ratio of -33.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth $6,394,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.