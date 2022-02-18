Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Insteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

