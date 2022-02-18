Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.00.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
