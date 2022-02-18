Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.00.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

