Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $20.85. 2,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,322. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

