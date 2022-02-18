Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,833. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 626.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

