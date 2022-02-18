Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Integral Ad Science comprises about 2.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Integral Ad Science worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

IAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

