Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.97 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,857 shares of company stock worth $6,628,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

