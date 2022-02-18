Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.01% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $456.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.