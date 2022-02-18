Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.90.

ICE stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

