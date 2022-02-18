International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is Stanley Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises 3.1% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of International Game Technology worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

