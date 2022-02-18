inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,201. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. inTEST has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
