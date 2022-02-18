Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 2,478 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ISRG opened at $284.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.76.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
