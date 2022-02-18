Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

