Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
