Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $81.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

