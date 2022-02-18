Invesco Ltd. Buys 351,084 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.39% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $75,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.29 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

