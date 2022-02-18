Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Guidewire Software worth $83,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.