Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.13% of Eventbrite worth $92,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

EB opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.