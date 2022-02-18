Invesco Ltd. Has $70.46 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of Papa John’s International worth $70,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

