Invesco Ltd. Has $89.56 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 157,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $89,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

