Invesco Ltd. Purchases 173,155 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.36% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $73,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 199,347 shares worth $1,558,051. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.