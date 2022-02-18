Invesco Ltd. Purchases 8,032 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $79,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $126.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

