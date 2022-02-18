Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.75% of Stem worth $86,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,708.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

STEM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

