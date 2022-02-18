Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 1,585 put options.

IWO stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.36 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $528,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

