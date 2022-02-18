IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.40

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 28580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £985.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.94.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

