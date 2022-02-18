IPG Photonics Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $135.14. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

