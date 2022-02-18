IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPGP opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

