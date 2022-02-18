IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

