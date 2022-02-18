IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 167,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

