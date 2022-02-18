Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 84,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,998. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.