Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 84,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,998. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.