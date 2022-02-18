Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 3.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 22,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,741,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.