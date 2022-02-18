Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isabella Bank in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.