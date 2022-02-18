iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period.

