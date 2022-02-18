iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,090 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

