iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

