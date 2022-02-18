iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 446,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

