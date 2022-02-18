iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,622 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.