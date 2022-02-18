iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.