iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

