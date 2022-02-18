iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $269.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $232.17 and a 12-month high of $293.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.