ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 7,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,786. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ITT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ITT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

