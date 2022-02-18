J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

JJSF opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $213,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

